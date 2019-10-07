Tina Tchen, ex-Obama adviser, to lead Time's Up foundation

FILE - In this June 23, 2014, file photo, Tina Tchen, chief of staff to first lady Michelle Obama, speaks at The White House Summit on Working Families at a hotel in Washington. Tchen, a former advisor to President Barack Obama with a history of fighting workplace inequality, will become the next president and chief executive of Time's Up Now. Tchen will lead the advocacy group and its foundation starting Nov. 1, 2019.

NEW YORK (AP) — A former adviser to the Obama administration who has a history of fighting workplace inequality will become the next head of Time's Up Now.

Lawyer Tina Tchen will become president and chief executive of the advocacy group and its foundation starting Nov. 1.

Tchen led the White House Council on Women and Girls under then-President Barack Obama and served as chief of staff to first lady Michelle Obama.

Time's Up was started in the wake of the #MeToo movement and works to fight sexual harassment in Hollywood, law enforcement, service jobs and other industries.

Tchen helped start the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund. It has raised more than $24 million to support litigation.

She says she's optimistic that the time is right to create fair workplaces where everyone can reach their full potential.