The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending November 29:

Fiction:

1. Starsight by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Suzy Jackson (Audible Studios)

2. You Can Thank Me Later: A Novella by James Dommek, Jr., Josephine Holtzman, Isaac Kestenbaum, narrated by James Dommek, Jr. (Audible Original)

3. The Rise of Magicks: Chronicles of The One, Book 3 by Nora Roberts, narrated by Julia Whelan (Brilliance Audio)

4. Viva Durant and the Secret of the Silver Buttons by Ashli St. Armant, narrated by Bahni Turpin (Audible Original)

5. The Guardians: A Novel by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

6. The Giver of Stars: A Novel by Jojo Moyes, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

7. Don't Ever Tell by Lucy Dawson, narrated by Georgia Maguire, Rachel Atkins (Bolinda Publishing Pty Ltd)

8. Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman, narrated by Neil Gaiman (HarperAudio)

9. Polar Vortex by Matthew Mather, narrated by Tom Taylorson (Blackstone Publishing)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

Nonfiction:

1. Midnight Son by James Dommek, Jr., Josephine Holtzman, Isaac Kestenbaum, narrated by James Dommek, Jr. (Audible Original)

2. Climbing with Mollie by William Finnegan, narrated by William Finnegan (Audible Original)

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

4. Find Another Dream by Maysoon Zayid, narrated by Maysoon Zayid (Audible Original)

5. How Chefs Holiday by Dana Cowin, narrated by Dana Cowin, Marcus Samuelsson, Padma Lakshmi, Mike Solomonov, Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, and Alex Guarnaschelli (Audible Original)

6. Crime in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump by Glenn Simpson, Peter Fritsch, narrated by Mark Deakins (Random House Audio)

7. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop, narrated by Gary John Bishop (HarperAudio)

8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear, narrated by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

9. The New York Times Digest by The New York Times, narrated by Mark Moran (The New York Times)

10. A Warning by Anonymous, narrated by Robert Fass (Twelve)

