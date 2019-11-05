Team to report on perpetrators of Syrian chemical attacks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the international chemical weapons watchdog says its investigation team in charge of identifying perpetrators of chemical weapons attacks in Syria will produce its first report "in the next few months."

Fernando Arias, director-general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, gave the update to reporters after a private meeting Tuesday with the U.N. Security Council when asked about the lack of accountability and justice for victims of chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

The OPCW voted to apportion blame for chemical weapons attacks last year after Russia used its veto in the Security Council to terminate a joint U.N.-OPCW investigative body set up in 2015 to determine responsibility.

The U.N.-OPCW team accused Syria and the Islamic State extremist group of chemical attacks.