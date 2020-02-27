South Korea, US postpone annual military drills due to virus

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean and U.S. militaries have postponed their annual drills out of concerns over a virus outbreak.

Thursday’s announcement came after South Korea reported 21 cases of a new coronavirus in its military and the U.S. military reported one case among its 28,500 troops in South Korea.

The announcement was jointly made by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and the U.S. military in South Korea.