Producer, director Marks dies; helmed ‘Perry Mason’ episodes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Longtime producer and director Arthur Marks, who helmed many episodes of the “Perry Mason” TV series and produced several hit blaxpoitation films, has died. He was 92.

Marks died Nov. 13 at his home in Woodland Hills, California, his son Paul said Saturday.

Arthur Marks’ grandparents and parents worked in the film business, and he grew up in it.

Marks was the director and producer of 80 episodes of “Perry Mason.”

He made several films aimed at black audiences in the 1970s. They include “Detroit 9000,” which was re-released in theaters in 1998 by Quentin Tarantino, and two films starring actress Pam Grier: “Friday Foster” and “Bucktown.”

Marks said his main goal was to make “a film that will damn well entertain for 120 minutes … with excitement, passion and a heart-moving story.”