Police release names of 2 killed in fiery WV plane crash

SUMMIT POINT, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two men who died in the fiery crash of a small airplane in West Virginia.

State Police Cpt. Shallon Oglesby issued a statement Friday identifying the victims as 70-year-old Clinton Terry Powers and 67-year-old Randy Lee Garcia. The men died Thursday when their single-engine aircraft crashed in Summit Point, an unincorporated community near the Virginia line.

Oglesby says the 1960 Mooney M20A plane was fully engulfed in flames when authorities found the wreckage in a field. The plane's origin and destination weren't immediately known.

The crash site was about 7 miles (11 kilometers) southeast of the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport in Martinsburg.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.