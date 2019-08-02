Patrol: 6 killed in wrong-way crash on Minnesota interstate

EYOTA, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says six people have died in a fiery, wrong-way crash on Interstate 90.

The patrol says a vehicle heading eastbound struck another car going westbound around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Patrol spokesman Scott Wasserman says one of the cars caught fire. The crash happened near Eyota in southeastern Minnesota.

Investigators are still trying to determine which of the cars, the 2005 Chrysler Sebring or the 2008 Ford Focus, was going in the wrong direction. Authorities say three people in each vehicle were killed.