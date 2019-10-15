Deputies shot, man dead in North Carolina eviction standoff

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say an hours-long standoff over an eviction in North Carolina has ended with two deputies shot and a man dead.

News outlets report a Guilford County deputy went to the man's home in High Point Monday morning to serve him notice to leave the property.

Capt. Brian Hall says the man pushed the deputy away and locked himself inside the house. A deputy then heard gunfire from inside the home. Hall says negotiators then spent hours trying to persuade the man to come outside, but he stopped responding.

Two officers finally entered the home Monday evening, and were met by gunfire. The officers fired back, and the man was pronounced dead.

The deputies' names and conditions haven't been released.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.