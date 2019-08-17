NTSB: Pilot radioed tower of "problems" before plane crashed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal investigators say the pilot of a small plane in a deadly crash near New Orleans' Lakefront Airport radioed the control tower shortly after takeoff about unspecified problems and sought clearance to return.

The pilot and a television journalist aboard were both killed.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a statement Saturday that the radio call was made just before the Aerotek Pitts S-2B crashed Friday afternoon. Much of the wreckage was consumed in a post-crash fire.

Killed were 69-year-old Franklin J.P. Augustus, a veteran acrobatic air show pilot and New Orleans-based member of a group that honored the Tuskegee Airmen, and 53-year-old Nancy Parker, an award-winning TV journalist in New Orleans for more than two decades.

The NTSB says it will release a preliminary report within a few weeks.