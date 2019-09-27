NC Congress map challenged again on partisan bias

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's congressional map is being challenged again on accusations that Republican lawmakers fashioned districts to maximize GOP seats.

Democratic and independent voters sued Friday in Wake County court, alleging extreme partisanship in how the 13 districts were drawn. They say the map violates the state constitution and want new districts for 2020. Republicans hold 10 seats.

The lawsuit mimics successful arguments in partisan gerrymandering litigation in state court involving General Assembly districts. Judges ruled Sept. 3 that dozens of House and Senate districts had to be redrawn because their lines were designed to sustain GOP majority control of the chambers.

A separate federal case challenging North Carolina's congressional districts ended in June with the U.S. Supreme Court staying out of such partisan controversies, but suggesting states could intervene.