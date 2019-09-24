Mother of Navy veteran held in Iran says he lost appeal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The mother of a U.S. Navy veteran from California sentenced to 10 years in prison by the government of Iran said Tuesday that he has lost his appeal, and she is worried he is being forgotten by the U.S. government.

Michael R. White was convicted of insulting Iran's supreme leader and posting private information online.

Joanne White, speaking Tuesday through a family spokesman, says she is worried that her son is being forgotten by the U.S. government.

She says she was disappointed President Donald Trump did not mention her son or other Americans held in Iran when he spoke Tuesday to the United Nations General Assembly.

Michael White was the first American known to be imprisoned in Iran after Trump took office. Few other details are known about his case.

Family spokesman Jonathan Franks says Joanne White has not had any way to communicate with her son and she relies on officials with the Swiss government who meet with him when possible.