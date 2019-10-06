McConnell vows to stop impeachment in fundraising video

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., smiles as he speaks to members of the media, next to Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., right, Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, after a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. less Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., smiles as he speaks to members of the media, next to Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., right, Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, after a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in ... more Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close McConnell vows to stop impeachment in fundraising video 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has released a social media campaign ad in which he vows to stop any Democratic push for impeachment in the Republican-led Senate.

In the Facebook video, the Kentucky Republican uses the impeachment inquiry as a campaign fundraising tool. McConnell is running for reelection next year and is a steadfast supporter of President Donald Trump.

In his video, McConnell says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in the clutches of a left-wing mob" that "convinced her to impeach" Trump. McConnell adds: "The way that impeachment stops is with a Senate majority with me as majority leader."

McConnell previously said the Senate would "have no choice" but to take up impeachment if the House approved charges against Trump. McConnell added, "how long you're on it is a whole different matter."