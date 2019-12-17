Mayor plans to return tax credit on house he doesn't live in

BALTIMORE (AP) — The mayor of Baltimore plans to return a homestead tax credit he's received for a home he doesn't live in, according to his spokesman.

Lester Davis told The Baltimore Sun that Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young plans to give back about $1,000 that was collected.

Young owns a condo and a house in Baltimore, the newspaper reported. Davis says Young used to split his time between both homes but recently moved to the condo full time so his daughter and her new husband could move into the house.

The mayor didn't update his paperwork and received the homestead tax credit for the house but not the condo, according to tax records. The mayor forgot to make changes because the move happened around the same time he became mayor in April, Davis said.

In 2010, Young faced questions about the homes while he was serving as city council president, according to The Baltimore Sun. He led reporters on a tour of the homes in an effort to prove he lived there.

Young took over for former Mayor Catherine Pugh, who resigned under pressure in May. She pleaded guilty last month to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges in a case centered on sales of her “Healthy Holly” books to nonprofits and foundations to promote her political career and fund her run for mayor.

In 2010, former Mayor Sheila Dixon left office as part of a plea deal for misappropriating about $500 in gift cards meant for needy families. On Saturday, she announced plans to run for mayor of Baltimore in the upcoming election. Young is also a candidate in the crowded field hoping to be elected to the mayor's office.