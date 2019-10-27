-
FILE - In a Nov. 2, 2005 file photo, Congressman John Conyers, D-Mich., speaks at the funeral for civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks in Detroit. Detroit police say the former congressman died at his home on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. He was 90. ( less
Photo: CARLOS OSORIO, AP
FILE - In a Nov. 2, 2005 file photo, Congressman John Conyers, D-Mich., speaks at the funeral for civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks in Detroit. Detroit police say the former congressman died at his home on ... more
NAME: John Conyers
AGE: 90 (Born May 16, 1929)
RESIDENCE: Detroit
PARTY: Democratic
EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree, Wayne State University, 1957; law degree, Wayne State University, 1958.
POLITICAL CAREER: U.S. House member, 1965-2017; legislative assistant to U.S. Rep. John Dingell, 1958-61.
PROFESSIONAL CAREER: Referee, state Worker's Compensation Department, 1961-63; partner, law firm of Conyers, Bell and Townsend, 1959-61; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, including a year in Korea, 1950-54.
PERSONAL: Married to Monica; two sons.