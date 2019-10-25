Inmates say man who died of heart attack beaten by guards

NEW YORK (AP) — Inmates at an upstate New York prison are contradicting an official report that a fellow inmate died of a heart attack in January while being restrained by guards.

In a report published by The New York Times on Thursday, several inmates at the Great Meadow Correctional Facility told the paper they saw 67-year-old John McMillon brutally beaten by the guards.

The Times said the Inmates also told state investigators the guards punched, stomped and kicked McMillon until he stopped moving.

The official account says McMillon attacked and resisted the guards, who were only trying to restrain him. The report said body camera footage supports their statements.

A spokesman for the state department of correction says the report's conclusions were based on body camera footage and interviews with guards and prisoners.

