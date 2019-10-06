Hundreds honor iconic Mexican crooner at Miami wake

MIAMI (AP) — Hundreds are gathering in Miami to honor the life of Mexican crooner José José, who died in Miami eight days ago at age 71.

Known as the "Prince of Song," José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz was beloved across Latin America and among Hispanics in the United States. Several hundred fans with Mexican, Colombian, Argentine and other Latino origins arrived Sunday at the Miami Dade County Auditorium to pay respects at a ceremony open to the public.

José José rose to stardom in 1970 with his hit "El Triste" or "The Sad One." Always dressed elegantly, the gifted singer was a combination of baritone and lyric tenor and revered for his ability to sustain long notes.

The Latin American cultural icon told fans in 2017 that he was battling pancreatic cancer.