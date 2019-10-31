Hotel del Coronado to lay off workers amid major renovations

FILE - This Aug. 29, 2005, file photo, shows an aerial view of the historic Hotel del Coronado in Coronado, Calif.

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — Southern California's historic Hotel del Coronado could temporarily cut up to 160 employees as it prepares to shut down boutiques, a restaurant and its spa amid renovations.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Thursday the beach resort notified the state it may have to lay off 10% of its workforce. But the hotel tells the Employment Development Department it's possible the cuts could be fewer than anticipated or staggered.

The sprawling property with white shingles and a red roof is in the midst of a $200 million facelift.

The newspaper says once completed by the end of 2021, the revamped resort will have a new conference center, 142 more guestrooms, and a redo of the ocean-view sun deck.

The hotel built in 1888 was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1977.

