Groups threaten to sue over nuclear weapons work at US labs

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — Nuclear watchdog groups say they will sue if the U.S. government doesn't conduct a nationwide programmatic environmental review of its plans to expand production of key components for the nation's nuclear arsenal.

Federal officials have set a deadline of 2030 for ramped-up production of plutonium pits. The work will be split between Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico and the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

Lawyers for the Natural Resources Defense Council, Nuclear Watch New Mexico, Savannah River Site Watch and Tri-Valley Communities Against a Radioactive Environment threatened legal action in a letter sent this week to officials.

In June, the National Nuclear Security Administration said it would prepare an environmental impact statement on pit-making at Savannah River. A less extensive review was planned for Los Alamos.