Group resumes search for UFC fighter’s missing stepdaughter

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A Texas-based nonprofit that works to find missing people is resuming its search for the missing stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

Destinie Duvall with Texas EquuSearch told the Opelika-Auburn News that Aniah Blanchard is “tugging at our hearts, so it’s tough to sit still and wait.” The horse-mounted search group headed home last week after Duvall said it used “every resource available” to find the 19-year-old Blanchard.

Duvall said then that the group would revive the search pending new leads. But she now says searchers want to keep looking despite there being no new leads as of Saturday.

Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23 at a gas station in Auburn, Alabama. A man spotted there at about the same time, 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed, is charged in her disappearance.

___

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/