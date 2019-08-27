Great Smoky Mountain park rangers release rolling poop video

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has issued an unusual video, alerting people to watch for rolling poop.

The park says on its Facebook page that the tumblebug is one of the many beetles found in the Smokies that relies on animal scat to complete its life cycle. It says the female tumblebug will lay only one egg inside each ball of dung, allowing the developing larvae to have all the resources they need without having to compete with their siblings for nourishment. The male will help bury the balls of dung in the ground for safe keeping.

In addition, the National Park Service says the beetles also do hikers a favor by keeping trails free of aromatic decomposing animal dung.