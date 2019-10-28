Former North Carolina US Sen Kay Hagan dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The family of former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan has died. She was 66.

The family issued a statement Monday said Hagan died unexpectedly Monday morning.

Hagan was a North Carolina Democrat who was elected in elected in 2008 and served one term before she was defeated by Republican Thom Tillis in 2014.

During her time on Capitol Hill, she was a champion of the Affordable Care Act as well as efforts to release documents pertaining to water contamination at Camp Lejeune.