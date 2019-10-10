Exelon: Another federal subpoena received on lobbying

CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon says in a new public filing that it and its electric utility, ComEd, have received a second federal subpoena asking about lobbying in Illinois and communications with a state senator whose offices the FBI recently raided.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday says last week's subpoena "requires production of records of any communications with certain individuals and entities," including state Sen. Martin Sandoval.

A grand jury issued the first subpoena over the summer.

Authorities haven't disclosed the purpose of multiple raids this year at homes and offices of Illinois Democrats. Agents entered Sandoval's Capitol office last month. A message seeking comment from Sandoval Thursday wasn't returned.

The filing says the companies "have cooperated fully" with Chicago-based federal prosecutors. It says Exelon formed a committee to oversee compliance.