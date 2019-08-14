Company settles vitamin lead-level suit for $1.75M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A company that makes prenatal vitamins has agreed to pay $1.75 million to settle Los Angeles allegations that it falsely advertised their lead levels.

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer announced the settlement Wednesday with Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems and affiliated companies owned by The Clorox Company.

The office says Rainbow Light advertised the vitamins as being free of heavy metals and using materials with the "lowest detectable lead level" on the market but testing detected some metals, including lead.

Rainbow removed that advertising and agreed to new testing procedures that Feuer's office says will reduce lead levels going forward.

In a statement, Rainbow says its vitamins contain traces of heavy metals because they include plant- and mineral-based ingredients. But the company says the amounts are safely below state standards.