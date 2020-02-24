AP PHOTOS: A corps of women covering the Weinstein trial

New York Post reporter Rebecca Rosenberg, left, New York Times reporter Jan Ransom, second from left, Fox News field producer Marta Dhanis, third from left, and freelance reporter working for Vulture magazine Victoria Bekiempis, right, go over their notes at the end of the day in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in New York. Courtroom artist Jane Rosenberg is seen in the background.

NEW YORK (AP) — Much of what the world has seen and heard about Harvey Weinstein's rape trial has come from a core group of women journalists — the regulars at the Manhattan courthouse who would be there reporting regardless of whether a celebrity was involved.

Down in the cramped press room, they’ve squeezed together to offer other reporters a place to work. They've put their natural journalistic competitiveness aside to go through their notes to ensure they’re accurately quoting testimony, despite the courtroom’s shoddy sound system and the constant wail of sirens outside.

Laptops in hand, they've repeatedly made the trek from the courthouse gallery to the hallway to file breaking news updates. During lulls, they've turned the adjacent women’s bathroom into a lounge and a news bureau, making calls, jotting notes and taking time for themselves to recharge.