A year after Khashoggi's slaying, Saudi clampdown persists

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2014, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain. Nearly one year has passed since the Oct. 2 killing of Khashoggi, whose body has still not been found, no one has been convicted and questions continue to linger over the crown prince’s culpability. At the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, relatives of activists detained in Saudi Arabia, and Khashoggi’s fiancée, wondered why those responsible haven’t been punished. less FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2014, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain. Nearly one year has passed since the Oct. 2 killing of Khashoggi, whose body has ... more Photo: Hasan Jamali, AP Photo: Hasan Jamali, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close A year after Khashoggi's slaying, Saudi clampdown persists 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — At the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, relatives of rights activists detained in Saudi Arabia and the fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL' khah-SHOHK'-jee) are wondering why nothing is changing, and why those responsible haven't been punished.

Nearly a year ago, 15 Saudi government agents killed Khashoggi in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul. His body has not been found, no one has been convicted and questions still linger over the crown prince's culpability.

The Oct. 2 killing brought into focus the very human rights concerns Khashoggi had written about in columns for The Washington Post.

Prince Mohammed drew international criticism for the operation, carried out by people close to him. Saudi Arabia denies his involvement and is holding a trial shrouded in secrecy for 11 of the suspects.