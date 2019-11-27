5 dead, 3 hospitalized after fire at Minneapolis high-rise

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis fire officials say five people have died and three others are hospitalized after a fire swept through a high-rise apartment building.

Fire Chief John Frutel says the fire broke out early Wednesday on the 14th floor of the building in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood. Firefighters found heavy smoke on the 16th and 17th floors as residents were evacuated through the building’s stairwells.

Frutel says a firefighter suffered a minor injury.