2 school buses crash, sending about 2 dozen to the hospital

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say one school bus from Georgia rear-ended another during their field trip to Tennessee, sending more than two dozen people to hospitals.

News outlets report 19 students and four adults were taken for evaluation to a Cleveland, Tennessee, hospital after the Thursday morning crash. An ambulance took two others with non-life-threatening injuries, a student and an adult, to another hospital.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Alan Bailey says the buses were following each other when a tractor trailer reportedly stopped short. Bailey says the first bus stopped in time but the second bus couldn’t, rear-ending the other bus. The buses were on an outing from North Whitfield Middle School in Dalton, Georgia.

A school district spokeswoman, Kristina Horsley, says the students were to return home once they’re cleared by the hospital.