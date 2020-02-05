10 Things to Know for Today

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. EXTOLLING A ‘GREAT AMERICAN COMEBACK’ President Trump stands before a Congress and nation sharply divided by impeachment and uses his State of the Union address to make a campaign-style case for another four-year term.

2. ‘A MANIFESTO OF MISTRUTHS’ That’s what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said about Trump’s speech after she tore it up on the podium and on camera, a display Republicans dismissed as a tantrum.

3. TRUMP FACES ALMOST CERTAIN ACQUITTAL An afternoon vote in the Senate will bring an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history, a moment the president is eager to use as vindication.

4. IOWA RELEASES MORE CAUCUS RESULTS Early results show Pete Buttigieg with a slight lead over Bernie Sanders in the opening contest of the Democratic Party's 2020 primary season.

5. HEALTH AUTHORITIES STRUGGLE IN VIRUS CONTAINMENT Halting the spread of a new virus that has killed hundreds in China is difficult in part because important details about the illness and how it spreads are still unknown.

6. WHO’S DOCUMENTING CLIMATE CHANGE Tourists, nature lovers and amateur scientists are whipping out their cameras to chronicle the effects of extreme high tides on shorelines from the U.S. to New Zealand.

7. SYRIAN MILITANTS DEPLOYED IN LIBYA’S CIVIL WAR Extremists affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group are currently being sent by Turkey to fight on behalf of the U.N.-supported government in Libya.

8. SOME ASYLUM SEEKERS FACE DEADLY CONSEQUENCES Human Rights Watch says at least 138 people deported from the U.S. to El Salvador in recent years were subsequently killed in the Central American country.

9. RUSH LIMBAUGH GETS SURPRISE HONOR The conservative radio host, battling advanced lung cancer, is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address.

10. DODGERS PULL OFF BIG TRADE Mookie Betts, the American League MVP in 2018, is acquired by Los Angeles in a blockbuster deal with the cost-cutting Boston Red Sox.