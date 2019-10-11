10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. IN IMPEACHMENT FIGHT, IT'S TRUMP VS. CONSTITUTION

The U.S. president chafes at the idea of co-equal branches of government and rejects the House's right to investigate him over his Ukrainian dealings.

2. GIULIANI ASSOCIATES ARRESTED

Businessmen with ties to Trump's personal lawyer lobbied a U.S. congressman in 2018 for help ousting the American ambassador to Ukraine around the same time they committed to raising money for the lawmaker.

3. WHO IS THE WINNER OF THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 in recognition of his efforts to end his country's long-running border conflict with Eritrea.

4. TURKISH FORCES PUSH DEEPER INTO NORTHEASTERN SYRIA

The third day of Ankara's cross-border offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters sets off another mass displacement of civilians and widespread condemnation from the global community.

5. IRAN SAYS OIL TANKER STRUCK

Two rockets strike the vessel traveling through the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia, Iranian officials say, the latest incident in the Persian Gulf region.

6. WHAT MAY CAUSE A UTILITY TO WIDEN POWER SHUTOFFS

Hot, dry winds sweeping into Southern California raise concerns that the region's largest utility could turn off electricity to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires.

7. TRUMP ADMINISTRATION RAMPS UP DEPORTATIONS TO CUBA

The number of Cubans deported from the U.S. increases more than tenfold since 2016 to more than 800 in the past year, breaking from Havana's previous unwillingness to take its citizens back.

8. HOW RUSSIAN TROLLS OPERATED

A new study links Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election as a hacking operation and an influence operation.

9. AUTHORITIES DETAIL KEVIN HART CRASH

They say the accident that left the "Get Hard" star seriously injured was caused by the man driving the actor's vintage car, who accelerated recklessly on a highway near Malibu, California.

10. AMERICAN LEAGUE GOES CHALK

After the Astros eliminated the Rays in five games, a matchup that seemed inevitable is now reality as Houston will face the Yankees for the pennant.