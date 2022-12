RIDGEFIELD — After YouTubers made a video of town employees at work last week without their permission, First Selectman Rudy Marconi said he is tightening security at town buildings.

One employee was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct charge after swatting a folder at the YouTuber during the Dec. 1 incident at Town Hall.

By Monday, partitions will be erected upstairs in some of the town offices, including the first selectman's office and the finance office.

"Over the weekend, there'll be a wall built here. There'll be a doorway with glass — you won't be able to come beyond that point," Marconi said.

He said he has received emails from all over the U.S. in reaction to the incident — both in support of the videographers and against them. Some emails say the employee involved should be fired, he said.

Under the new system, visitors to some offices on the top floor of Town Hall will be required to ring a buzzer, wait in a sitting area and be admitted by an employee on the inside, regardless of whether they have an appointment.

On Dec. 1, the YouTubers, who record videos — typically of public officials in their work settings and upload them to a YouTube channel called Accountability For All — videotaped a number of employees throughout Town Hall. While many of the employees were friendly toward the YouTubers — one of whom is Josh Abrams — accounting employee Patricia Pacheco, 57, said she didn't want to be recorded and told them to stop.

When they didn't, she allegedly struck Abrams in the face with the folder, prompting him to file charges. Pacheco was charged with disorderly conduct — a misdemeanor.

Abrams said he wouldn’t press charges if Pacheco apologized, but the officer told him that she declined to, according to the video.

Pacheco, who was released on a written promise to appear at state Superior Court in Danbury on Dec. 16, has since been placed on administrative leave from her job at Town Hall, pending the outcome of an investigation, Marconi said.

Additional security measures

The plastic placed in front of the entrance to the lower level offices, such as the town clerk and assessor's office, at Ridgefield Town Hall at the start of the pandemic will remain in place. The town had previously been planning to remove them, Marconi said.

Marconi said he didn't consult with the town's attorney on the new security measures, but he said "no one had a problem" when the plastic was originally put up.

Additionally, many of the offices in the building will be kept locked, when previously, they were kept open. Town Hall employees will have key to enter their offices.

Other buildings in town where partitions will be constructed include the Ridgefield Town Hall Annex and the Ridgefield Recreation Center.

"At the rec center, there's a front desk on the right, but you can just walk in," Marconi said. "We want to tighten that up a little bit. ... If you were there on a treadmill, would you want someone walking up and videoing you?"

Dan Barrett, the ACLU Foundation of Connecticut’s legal director, said the "checkpoint at the entryway" to Ridgefield town buildings would be "the same kind of system found in other government buildings throughout Connecticut, such as courthouses and schools."

"The town would run afoul of the Constitution if it used that checkpoint to deny access to someone based on a fundamental, protected attribute, such as race, gender or national origin, or if the town used it to prevent people from accessing meetings that are supposed to be open to the public," Barrett said.

"People are allowed to video government actors in situations that they may lawfully see," he said.

'Misuse' of First Amendment

When they were filming at Town Hall, the videographers abused their First Amendment rights, Marconi said.

"Everyone talks about the First Amendment. So do I. I love it. It's great. That's what makes America, America. People want to come here because of that. But it's not there to allow people to use it to harass, intimidate, and profiteer from," he said. "That's what they're doing and that's a misuse of our First Amendment."

He said anyone is welcome into Town Hall — however, they can't "intimidate" anyone inside the building.

Keith Taylor, a former law enforcement officer with the New York Police Department who is now an adjunct assistant professor in the department of law, police science and criminal justice administration at John Jay College in Manhattan, agreed with Marconi about the added security measures.

"Creating a partition or barrier of some sort in order to prevent the public from having unduly access to the staff ... is reasonable. Certainly, in response to employees' concerns, that might be an appropriate measure," Taylor said. "It's not taking away any of the services available to the public. It's simply an added measure of security for the staff."

He added it's important to set established rules about public behavior in any public building.

"If the rules are lax, then these individuals will be able to take advantage of that, park themselves inside the location and basically state, 'It's our constitutional right to stay here and do this.' You can't do anything about that," he said. "So, some places will place limitations on videotaping within that location."

The videographer's behavior, in the case of Pacheco arrest, "is disruptive," Marconi said.

"If you're talking about a reasonable standard of behavior, having an individual standing there simply for the purpose of video recording while you're working, can be considered disruptive," he said.

Abrams described his interactions with others at Town Hall as "very positive," saying the other employees "were welcoming us into their offices" and sang Christmas carols with them.

Marconi said he doesn't want Pacheco to be forced to apologize to the videographer.

"There's nothing to apologize for," he said. "They come in, provoke and harass someone and then that person has to apologize for what they did?"

The concept of asking employees to be "courteous to one another's privacy, dignity and live accordingly" has been lost, Marconi said.

He added that society is becoming "policed."

"When we start having to do things like that (implementing the extra security measures), we're taking this step in that direction and it's so unfortunate," Marconi said. "If we want to save our system and who we are and how we live, recognizing the First Amendment for the reason it was created and not abusing it, then we need to muster our supporters and begin to take control."

Marconi said Pacheco, who has worked for the town for 30 years, is a "joy to have come to work." He declined to say whether she would be returning to work.

The YouTube video the men created from the incident has been viewed more than 112,000 times since Dec. 2. The video, which refers to Pacheco as "ATTACKER," has more than twice as many views as most of the other Accountability for All videos.