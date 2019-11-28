https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-14868319.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
15-26-37-53-55, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
