Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

37-43-44-45-53, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3

(thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-three; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

