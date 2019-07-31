West Texas Republican congressman won't seek re-election

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — U.S. Rep. Michael Conaway, an eight-term Republican representing the sprawling 11th Congressional District in West Texas, has announced that he won't seek a ninth term in next year's elections.

Conaway announced his decision Wednesday at a news conference in Midland. In a statement, he said that while serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, he had asked his family "to make innumerable sacrifices." He said the time had come for him to put his family first.

The veteran lawmaker has represented the 11th district since 2005 when he succeeded veteran Democrat Chet Edwards. The district comprises 29 counties stretching from the New Mexico border to the Brazos River valley and south to the Edwards Plateau. It includes the Permian Basin and the Low Rolling Plains of West Texas.