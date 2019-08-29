Tucker is still bold, brash, but enjoying a fresh start

In this Aug. 20, 2019, photo, Tanya Tucker sits for a portrait session in Nashville, Tenn., to promote her new album, "While I'm Livin', " out on Friday,

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Early in her career, Tanya Tucker challenged the standards of how women in country music were supposed to look and act, with her bold, sexy image and a habit of making tabloid news.

Her contributions to country music weren't as well remembered in the ensuing decades.

At 60, the Texas singer is back in the spotlight now for her first album of new songs in 17 years, called "While I'm Livin.'" Tucker worked with Shooter Jennings and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who crafted songs just for her.

Even after her long career, Tucker said, the new album feels like a new start.