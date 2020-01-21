Triumph Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $16.7 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $89.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $75.1 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.5 million, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $287.5 million.

Triumph Bancorp shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $38.48, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBK