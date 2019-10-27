The Latest: Sheriff: Man used handgun in Texas shooting

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

A sheriff says a man opened fire with a handgun at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party, leaving two people dead and 14 injured.

The shooting took place around midnight Saturday in Greenville, 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the Commerce campus.

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said Sunday that authorities believe there was one shooter and that he may have been targeting someone at the party of 750 people. He says authorities believe others may have just began randomly shot.

Meeks says the gunman escaped in the chaos. Authorities are still looking for the gunman.

Meeks says the injured included four people who did not have gunshot wounds but were hurt in the melee.

He says some of the partygoers in Halloween costumes.

Officials say the event was a homecoming party but was not a sanctioned school event.

5:20 a.m.

A sheriff's official says two people have been killed in a shooting at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party that also left at least 14 others injured.

Hunt County Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford says the shooting took place just before midnight Saturday in Greenville, around 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the Commerce campus. Oxford says the shooter remains at large.

The shooting came as the university east of Dallas celebrated homecoming weekend.

Oxford did not have information on the severity of injuries.

Oxford and university officials said the event was a homecoming party but was not a sanctioned school event.

4:40 a.m.

A Texas A&M University-Commerce spokesman has confirmed reports of a shooting at an off-campus party as the school east of Dallas celebrated homecoming weekend.

Local television stations and reporters at the scene cited unnamed officials in reporting multiple injuries at a party in Greenville. Greenville is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the Commerce campus.

University spokesman Michael Johnson confirmed a shooting to WFAA-TV, but said the school hasn't confirmed whether any students were injured.

University police tweeted that there was an event outside Greenville "that may or may not have involved students at this time."

University and Greenville police referred The Associated Press to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office dispatch wouldn't comment, and a spokesman did not immediately return multiple phone calls.