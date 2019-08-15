The Latest: Game between El Paso, suspect's school cancelled

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of a shooting that killed 22 people in El Paso, Texas (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

A football game between an El Paso high school and the suburban Dallas school where the suspect in the El Paso mass shooting attended has been cancelled.

Plano school district officials said Thursday they cancelled the game that had been scheduled between Plano Senior High School and El Paso's Eastwood High School for Sept.6 in Plano.

A Plano school district statement said administrators felt obligated to act out of concern for the safety of players, students, families and communities. Superintendent Sara Bonser said "what should be a celebratory event would be encumbered by safety concerns for the participants and fans of both teams."

A Plano police spokesman didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. However, police spokesman David Tilley told The Dallas Morning News that no credible threat had been made against the event.

The two schools had faced each other for the first time last year.

The Eastwood campus is situated about three miles from the Walmart where 22 people were killed Aug. 3 . El Paso police say Plano Senior High School alumnus Patrick Crosius has confessed to the massacre.

___

3:45 p.m.

The mayor of El Paso says President Trump called him a derisive term for Republicans deemed insufficiently conservative during a visit to the grieving city last week.

Mayor Dee Margo told PBS's "Frontline" in an interview published Wednesday that Trump called him a "RINO" in a private conversation after the president paid his respects to the victims of the shooting that killed 22 people and wounded dozens more. The term stands for "Republican in Name Only."

Margo says Trump made the comment after he corrected the president's "misinformation" about the border city's violent crime rate. The pair has sparred over the issue before.

In February, Trump falsely suggested a border barrier caused a sharp drop in El Paso's crime. The city's murder rate was actually less than half the national average in 2005, the year before the border fence was erected.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment

___

12:45 p.m.

Police in El Paso are trying to identify a man who they say saved several lives during the mass shooting earlier this month at a Walmart.

El Paso police on Thursday shared a surveillance camera photo of the man, saying that he's considered a "hero" and that authorities need to interview him. Police said on Twitter that the man's actions were "critical and lifesaving" and that he's believed to have saved many lives during the shooting, including an infant's.

El Paso Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo says police are not releasing details of what the man did because that information is needed to verify his identity.

Police say a gunman has confessed to targeting Mexicans in the Aug. 3 attack in which 22 people were killed.