Texas governor cancels standardized test requirement

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has canceled the state's requirement for high-stakes standardized testing as public schools face the prospect of long-term closures to combat the coronavirus.

Abbott's Monday morning announcement said he's also asking the federal government to waive its education testing requirements for the school year.

The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, also known as STAAR, is the state-mandated test given annually to students from elementary through high school. Several state lawmakers and education groups had urged Abbott to cancel this year's tests.

Abbott said he's also working with Texas education officials on ways to keep teaching students while they are out or schools are closed to ensure they will be ready for he next grade level.