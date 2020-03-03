TX-GOP-House-17-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

Republican primary for U.S. House District 17.

Sessions Sutton Swann Vessali Bastrop 0 0 0 0 Brazos 0 0 0 0 Burleson 0 0 0 0 Falls 0 0 0 0 Freestone 0 0 0 0 Lee 0 0 0 0 Leon 0 0 0 0 Limestone 0 0 0 0 McLennan 0 0 0 0 Milam 0 0 0 0 Robertson 0 0 0 0 Travis 0 0 0 0 Totals 0 0 0 0

AP Elections 03-03-2020 12:29