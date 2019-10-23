Prosperity Bancshares: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $81 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of $1.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $216.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $184.7 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.2 million.

Prosperity Bancshares shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PB