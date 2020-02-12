Police: North Texas officers shoot knife-wielding man dead

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb shot dead a knife-wielding man suspected of assault in a motel courtyard, officials said.

Dewayne Brian Bowman, 30, died Wednesday of gunshot wounds to the head and chest at the Grand Prairie, Texas, motel where he lived, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement.

Grand Prairie police said officers had gone to the Budget Suites about 1 a.m . Wednesday. O fficers went to the motel in response to reports that a man had assaulted at least one person and was chasing the motel security guard through the parking lot with a knife, according to a police statement.

Two officers arrived to find the knife-wielding man, but after they tried several times to defuse the situation the man moved toward them with the knife.

After the officers retreated and the man continued to advance, both officers shot the man repeatedly.