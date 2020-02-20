Out-of-state applicants increase at University of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico has confirmed an increase in the number of nonresident applications for the coming school year.

There are 5,694 out-of-state applications, a 56% increase from last year at this time, when the school had received less than 3,700 out-of-state applications, the Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday.

But in-state student applications for the next school year are down about 6%, University President Garnett Stokes told the Board of Regents during a presentation Tuesday.

“I would like to think it’s because New Mexico is doing a better job of talking about what a great location this state is,” Stokes said. “I see it as very positive. One of the challenges is that these states are actively recruiting New Mexico students to go there. We’re in competition.”

California, Texas, Arizona and Colorado have the most out-of-state applications this year, said Dan Garcia, vice president for university enrollment management.

It is unclear how many of the students who applied will end up enrolling.

“These are preliminary results; it’s not over till it’s over. But we’re encouraged,” Regent President Doug Brown said.

The university has admitted about 10% more students so far this year, or 6,639 compared to 6,057 at this time last year, university officials said.

“We need to be careful we’re not preferring out-of-state students over in-state students because it’s local taxpayers that pay our support,” Brown said. “We’re trying to do our best on both fronts.”