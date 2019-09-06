Mourners gather in Texas to honor slain trooper

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Services for Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez. A public funeral has been set for Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, for the state trooper who died more than four months after he was shot while investigating a vehicle collision in South Texas.

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement officers from across the country have traveled to South Texas to salute a trooper who died Aug. 24 more than four months after being shot.

A funeral was scheduled Friday afternoon for 49-year-old Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez. The public service was scheduled at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. The U.S. Marine Corps veteran's burial at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission is private.

Hundreds of mourners gathered Thursday during visitation for Sanchez, who was shot April 6 while investigating a vehicle collision in Edinburg. A suspect remains jailed.

New Jersey State Trooper William Legg, who never met Sanchez, says it was important to make the trip to Texas to honor the slain trooper.

Sanchez leaves behind a wife and three children.