Michaels: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Michaels Cos. (MIK) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $181.7 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The arts and crafts store operator posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $272.6 million, or $1.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Michaels said it expects revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.1 billion.

The company's shares closed at $2.66. A year ago, they were trading at $12.11.

