Massachusetts groups sue over fast-tracked deportations

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts immigrant rights activists are challenging the Trump administration's expansion of deportation powers.

The Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights said Monday it has filed a federal lawsuit in Washington, D.C., on behalf of Massachusetts immigrant advocacy groups Centro Presente and the Pioneer Valley Workers Center.

The administration in July expanded immigration officers' "expedited removal" powers to any migrants in the country less than two years. Previously, the process applied only to those caught near the U.S. border and in the country less than two weeks.

The lawyers committee argues the expanded policy violates due process rights.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a similar lawsuit on behalf of Texas, New York and Florida groups in August.

Federal agencies named in the lawsuit didn't respond to an email seeking comment.