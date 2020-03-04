Man shoots woman at Texas cosmetology school, kills self

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Police in northeast Texas say a man went to a cosmetology school and shot his estranged wife in the leg before walking into the parking lot and killing himself.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at a shopping strip in Texarkana, Texas.

Police spokesman Shawn Vaughn says the man walked into Cosmetology Academy of Texarkana about 2 p.m., shot his wife, then stepped outside and shot himself dead.

Vaughn says there were others in the school but no one else was wounded.