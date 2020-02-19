Man convicted, paroled in officer's 1997 death found

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who served time for his involvement in the 1997 killing of a New Hampshire police officer and disappeared after being paroled has been found in Texas, the U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday.

Kevin Paul, 41, was paroled in September and last had contact with his parole officer on Feb. 9, when he said his GPS monitoring bracelet was no longer working. An arrest warrant was issued for him Friday.

Paul was convicted of being an accomplice to the shooting death of Epsom Police Officer Jeremy Charron. He originally was released in 2015, but later returned to prison on gun and drug charges.

Paul was arrested without incident Wednesday afternoon in an apartment in Copperas Cove, Texas. He was taken to the Bell County Jail to be held on a fugitive from justice charge. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in both Tennessee and Texas helped find Paul.