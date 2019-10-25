Lyle Lovett inducted into Austin City Limits Hall of Fame

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lyle Lovett has been inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.

The Grammy-winning musician was honored Thursday night at a ceremony in the Texas capital.

Actor Sean Penn made a surprise appearance, calling Lovett "a humble maestro" and "a singular American troubadour" during his induction speech.

The event featured several performances and also honored Blues legend Buddy Guy and singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin.

Lovett was born in Klein, near Houston, and graduated from Texas A&M University before turning to music.

Highlights of the ceremony will air on PBS during a special New Year's broadcast.