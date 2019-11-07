Lexicon: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $226.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.95.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $294.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.89. A year ago, they were trading at $8.52.

