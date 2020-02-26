Kraton: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. (KRA) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $21.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 6 cents per share.

The specialty chemical company posted revenue of $408.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.3 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.8 billion.

Kraton shares have declined 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.46, a drop of 65% in the last 12 months.

